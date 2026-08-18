Tupac Shakur murder trial: Will Suge Knight take the stand?

The Brief Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr., who was in the vehicle with Tupac Shakur during the 1996 shooting, is listed as a potential witness in the murder trial of Duane "Keefe D" Davis, though Death Row Records entourage members are described as "hostile witnesses." Defendant Duane "Keefe D" Davis has expressed an openness to taking the stand himself in a trial expected to last up to six weeks. The 16-person jury (six men, 10 women) will evaluate extensive witness lists and decades of investigation documents, with potential witnesses including former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, Joe Lombardo, Shakur's family members, and author Yusuf Jah.



Witness testimony continues in the case against Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. As the trial continues, there is a possibility that Marion Hugh "Suge" Knight Jr. could take the stand.

What we know:

Knight is listed as one of the witnesses who could testify, along with other members of the Death Row Records entourage. They have been described as "hostile witnesses" who do not want to participate.

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Knight, who was in the car with Shakur when he was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996, is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence after he was convicted of running over and killing Terry Carter following an argument on the set of "Straight Outta Compton."

Meanwhile, Davis has voiced that he is open to taking the stand himself.

"It's a very long witness list for both sides. It's multiple documents that we are combing through and each one of them has a very extensive list of different aspects of people associated either with the night itself or the investigation 30 years later," explained reporter Amalia Roy, who has been covering the courtroom proceedings.

FOX 5 Las Vegas previously reported others on the 11-page witness list include former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, current Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, Shakur’s family members, and "Compton Street Legend" co-author Yusuf Jah, who wrote the book with Davis.

The jury consists of six men and 10 women.

What's next:

The trial officially began on Monday and is expected to last up to six weeks.