Jeanie Buss challenges siblings over sale of remaining stake in Lakers: reports

The Brief Jeanie Buss is reportedly contesting a 5-1 vote by her siblings to sell the Buss Family Trust's remaining 17.8% stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to new owners Josh Kushner and Bob Iger. Her attorney, Adam Streisand, stated the sale can't be completed without approval from co-trustees Jeanie, Janie, and Joey Buss, warning the transaction could strip Jeanie of her role as team governor. The legal battle comes after Mark Walter—who bought a majority stake for $10 billion in fall 2025 and is under federal tax investigation—sold the team to Iger and Kushner for $12.5 billion.



Jeanie Buss is reportedly challenging her siblings after they voted to sell their minority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to the team’s new owners, Josh Kushner and Bob Iger.

What we know:

The family voted 5-1 to sell their remaining shares, with Jeanie Buss casting the sole vote against selling their 17.8% stake in the team.

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Jeanie Buss’ attorney, Adam Streisand, wrote to representatives for her five siblings stating that any decision to sell the family trust’s ownership stake could not be "effectuated without approval of the current co-trustees, Jeanie, Janie and Joey Buss."

In addition, the sale could cost Buss her role as governor of the franchise—a position she has held since 2013.

The sale still needs a final approval from the NBA.

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What they're saying:

"We have decided as a family to sell the remaining Buss Family Trust shares to the Bob Iger group as part of the ongoing transaction," the Buss family said in a statement. "We love the Lakers, Laker fans and will continue to support Los Angeles, but it is time to use this opportunity to move on and exit gracefully while we still can."

The attorney for the Buss siblings released a statement to ESPN on Tuesday that read, "Johnny, Jimmy, Janie, Joey and Jesse have made the decision to sell the family's remaining stake, and we remain united in that decision. We intend to move forward thoughtfully, respectfully and through the appropriate process."

Dig deeper:

The Buss family losing any ownership of the Lakers would mark a significant change in the Los Angeles sports landscape.

Dr. Jerry Buss originally purchased the franchise in 1979 and passed the ownership torch down to his children following his death.

The family sold majority ownership to Dodgers owner Mark Walter in fall 2025 for $10 billion. Last week, Walter sold the team to Iger and Kushner for a record-breaking $12.5 billion. Walter is currently under federal investigation for tax issues.