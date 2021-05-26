Young girl stabbed in Burbank, 1 person in custody

A young girl was rushed to the hospital after she was stabbed in Burbank late Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call in the 7600 block of Claybeck Avenue. The victim was described as "possibly" being 10 years old.

The girl was conscious and breathing when officers arrived, police say.

A possible suspect was taken into custody during the stabbing investigation.