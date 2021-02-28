'You are truly helping me get through this tough time': Tiger Woods posts message of gratitude on Sunday

Tiger Woods expressed gratitude in a Tweet posted Sunday giving thanks to fans and other golfers who dressed in red as a tribute to him at a tournament in Florida.

Rory Mcllroy, Justin Thomas and Jason Day were seen wearing red and black in honor of Woods.

RELATED: Tiger Woods 'recovering and in good spirits' after undergoing procedures on injuries from Tuesday's crash

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time," Woods posted

On the morning of Feb. 23, the golf legend left the luxurious Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes in a 2021 Genesis GV-80. While driving the courtesy vehicle downhill on the northbound side Hawthorne Boulevard at what Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said was at a high rate of speed, Woods veered into the center divider, into oncoming traffic, before the SUV tumbled downhill where he hit a tree.

Dr. Anish Mahajan, the doctor who issued a statement on Tiger Woods' social media accounts earlier in the week, said the golf legend is now recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

