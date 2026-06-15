YOON SAN-HA found every reason to be himself in new mini-album ‘NO REASON’

K-pop artist YOON SAN-HA is opening up about self-discovery on his third mini-album, "NO REASON." The singer debuted as a member of ASTRO in 2016 and has spent more than a decade developing as both a performer and musician. In 2024, he made his solo debut with the mini album "DUSK" and has continued to explore new sounds, concepts and performances while developing his own artistic identity.

During an interview with FOX 11, he revealed the inspiration behind "NO REASON" and why this release may be his most personal work yet. Rather than focusing on reinvention, the singer said he wanted the album to reflect where he is in his life and career today.

"‘CHAMELEON’ was about exploring various genres and showing different sides of me," he said. "For this album, I literally didn't need a specific reason and just wanted to capture my authentic self."

That mindset eventually inspired the album's title track, "IDK ME." According to SANHA, the song's concept emerged during conversations with producers about his current career and future aspirations.

"We discussed where I stand now and my vision for the future. They asked about my dream stage and what I want to show my fans," SANHA said. "I had too many ideas so I told them, ‘I don't even know myself.’ That exact phrase inspired them, and that's how ‘IDK ME’ was born."

The song is a hybrid pop track blending groovy drums and brass sounds while encouraging listeners to move forward with confidence. SANHA said there was one particular moment in the track that stood out to him while recording.

"The part where I sing ‘IDK ME!’ It was a new melody style for me," SANHA said. "I think fans will hear it and think, ‘This is a new side of SANHA.’"

The new era also brought a noticeable visual transformation. SANHA said one of the biggest changes was his shorter hairstyle, something fans rarely see from him during a comeback. Beyond the haircut, he said he worked closely with his label on the styling and overall concept direction throughout the promotion cycle.

"For the first week of music shows, I kept it casual. I wore hoodies, matching the lyric ‘Hoodie on,’" SANHA said. "For Week 2, I wanted a new vibe, so I suggested wearing fitted suits."

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While preparing for the comeback, SANHA also found himself at the center of an accidental spoiler. The singer recalled a memorable moment from the "IDK ME" music video shoot when fans quickly pieced together clues that new music was on the way.

"We were shooting next to a mall, and a passerby secretly took a photo and posted it on social media," SANHA said. "Fans saw it and immediately guessed, ‘Is SANHA making a comeback?’ It was surprising, but I was also really grateful."

SANHA also took part in the songwriting and composition process for tracks including "+1" and "If We." While he has contributed to music before, "NO REASON" gave him an opportunity to become more involved in shaping the stories and emotions he wanted to share through the album.

"Honestly, producing this album alone would have been overwhelming," SANHA said. "The creative process was still new to me, so [the composers] helped bring out the stories and emotions I wanted to share. They organized my ideas and guided me in the right direction."

One song that stands out on the project is "demo," the album's final track. SANHA said deciding where the song belonged on the tracklist was a conversation he had with his label during the album's planning process.

"After discussing with my label, we agreed it's most natural to put ‘demo’ at the end, to calmly wrap up the album," SANHA said.

The idea of doing things "for no reason" has even carried over into SANHA's personal life. The singer revealed he recently began building a Lego set after receiving one as a gift from a fan.

"A fan gifted me a Lego set right before this promotion began. I was neutral towards Lego before. But for no reason, I started building this rather complex cat Lego set," SANHA said. "I haven't finished it yet, but building it helps me zone out and focus. I'm actually starting to enjoy it."

As SANHA continues to grow as both a solo artist and ASTRO member, he hopes fans will continue to connect with the person behind the music.

"If the 2016 me saw who I am today, he'd be so happy and proud to see my growth as a solo artist," SANHA said. "With every new release, my image and musical style keep evolving. As I continue to release music, I want to keep sharing my honest thoughts and authentic sound."

Before wrapping up the interview, SANHA shared a heartfelt message for AROHAs around the world.

"I hope you love the new tracks," he said. "Thank you for always supporting me and standing by my side. Your energy fuels me to do my best."