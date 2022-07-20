Yelp's top 50 places to eat in the San Gabriel Valley

If you're looking for the best Ethiopian food or spiciest Cajun-style crawfish around, look no further than the San Gabriel Valley.

Yelp released its list of top 50 places to eat in the SGV, and the list is chock-full of recommendations for all your heart's desires.

Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category, then ranked those spots using factors including total volume and ratings of reviews.

Taking the top spot is GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine in Covina, where people call the dishes "special" and guarantee "your belly will thank you." Popular orders according to Yelpers include Awaze Tibs, Misir Wot, Fasolia, and the vegetarian plate.

"Once you walk into this restaurant you can smell the aromas of the Ethiopian spices fill the room. We were welcomed right away and ordered the Beef & Veggie Platter. Our favorites were the beets, string beans, and split pea dishes. The spiced tea had an unexpected body to it. Looking forward to trying the same dish again and hopefully ordering more on the menu next time! Great local find," one Yelper wrote.

Here's the full list:

You can also check out Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants in LA and the San Fernando Valley by tapping or clicking here.