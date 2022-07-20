Yelp's top 50 places to eat in the San Gabriel Valley
If you're looking for the best Ethiopian food or spiciest Cajun-style crawfish around, look no further than the San Gabriel Valley.
Yelp released its list of top 50 places to eat in the SGV, and the list is chock-full of recommendations for all your heart's desires.
Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category, then ranked those spots using factors including total volume and ratings of reviews.
Taking the top spot is GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine in Covina, where people call the dishes "special" and guarantee "your belly will thank you." Popular orders according to Yelpers include Awaze Tibs, Misir Wot, Fasolia, and the vegetarian plate.
"Once you walk into this restaurant you can smell the aromas of the Ethiopian spices fill the room. We were welcomed right away and ordered the Beef & Veggie Platter. Our favorites were the beets, string beans, and split pea dishes. The spiced tea had an unexpected body to it. Looking forward to trying the same dish again and hopefully ordering more on the menu next time! Great local find," one Yelper wrote.
Here's the full list:
- GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine (Covina)
- C & R Fresh Foods (West Covina)
- BB’s Cafe (Covina)
- West Coast Cheesesteaks (Glendora)
- Borreguitas Bar Express (Pomona)
- Gokí Café (Arcadia)
- El Caribbean Seafood Restaurant (La Puente)
- Papas Best Sandwiches & More (San Dimas)
- El Sazón De Las Gorditas (La Puente)
- Alma Delias Restaurant (La Puente)
- Siam Casa (Baldwin Park)
- The Curry Pizza Company #7 (Glendora)
- Cajun Crawfish Stop (Covina)
- Tofu Bean Korean BBQ (Rowland Heights)
- Pulciano’s Deli & Cafe (San Gabriel)
- Kaiba Japanese Restaurant (Monterey Park)
- The Quarter Creole Cuisine (Claremont)
- Mito’s Döner Kebap (Pomona)
- E Sushi (Whittier)
- Sabor a Perú (Covina)
- Yang’s Kitchen (Alhambra)
- Lu’s Garden (San Gabriel)
- Ocean House Fish Grill (San Dimas)
- Tony’s Tacos (Azusa)
- Lov Ch Ch (Walnut)
- Pizza Presto (Pico Rivera)
- 1919 Lanzhou Beef Noodle (Arcadia)
- Rail Side Cafe (San Dimas)
- Mr Dragon Noodle House (Rosemead)
- Grano Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar (Duarte)
- Ginkgo Katsu (Diamond Bar)
- Yakiya (Hacienda Heights)
- Kazu Mori (Arcadia)
- Yama Seafood (San Gabriel)
- Curryland Indian Food (Pomona)
- Monsieur Crêpe (Sierra Madre)
- The Market Grill (Monrovia)
- Flying Rice Asian Kitchen (La Verne)
- Uptown Provisions (Whittier)
- Lolita Fast Food (El Monte)
- Baekjeong (Rowland Heights)
- Sushi Yuen (City of Industry)
- Wähfles (La Verne)
- Lord Empanada (Monrovia)
- Jichan’s Onigiri-ya (Monterey Park)
- Mariscos Jalisco (Pomona)
- Nakazo Ramen Bistro (Alhambra)
- Bun Street (West Covina)
- Bánh Xèo Quán (Rosemead)
- Caribbean Gourmet (San Gabriel)
