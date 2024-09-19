Yacht sinks after explosions, fire in Marina del Rey

A luxury yacht docked in Marina del Rey was left completely destroyed after a fire triggered fireworks and ammunition being stored inside.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call in the 13800 block of Bora Bora Way a little after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18.

Firefighters say two people safely got out of a 100-foot-long yacht. Neither were hurt in the massive fire, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boat explodes in Marina del Rey

Video captured by a witness showed dozens of fireworks going off and loud explosions coming from the fully-engulfed yacht.

Officials overnight confirmed a large amount of ammunition as well as fireworks were being stored on the boat, which sparked the explosions.

Engines, fire boats, and rescue boats doused the flames from both landside and the water.

The three-story yacht partially sunk about 20 feet deep after the fire was knocked down.

Crews then started focusing on minimizing the environmental impact by using booms to contain any fuel or contaminants from spreading farther into the water.

No major damage occurred to surrounding vessels.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.