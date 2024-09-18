Expand / Collapse search

Boat explodes in Marina del Rey

By
Updated  September 18, 2024 9:52pm PDT
Marina del Rey
FOX 11

100-foot yacht explodes in Marina del Rey

A boat was completely destroyed in a massive fire in Marina del Rey.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A boat is completely destroyed after exploding in Marina del Rey.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call in the 13800 block of Bora Bora Way a little after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18. 

Firefighters say two people safely got out of a 100-foot-long yacht. Neither were hurt in the massive fire, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 8:45 p.m. when the boat was engulfed in flames.

Boat explodes in Marina del Rey

A boat was destroyed in a fire in Marina del Rey. It is unknown if people were inside the boat at the time of the explosion.

As of late Wednesday night, officials did not say what caused the boat to catch fire.

This is a developing story. Tune in to FOX 11 News at 10 p.m. and Good Nite LA at 11 p.m. for the latest.