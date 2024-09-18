Boat explodes in Marina del Rey

A boat is completely destroyed after exploding in Marina del Rey.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call in the 13800 block of Bora Bora Way a little after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18.

Firefighters say two people safely got out of a 100-foot-long yacht. Neither were hurt in the massive fire, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 8:45 p.m. when the boat was engulfed in flames.

As of late Wednesday night, officials did not say what caused the boat to catch fire.

This is a developing story. Tune in to FOX 11 News at 10 p.m. and Good Nite LA at 11 p.m. for the latest.