Xavier Becerra, Steve Hilton advance in race for California governor; Both will face off in Nov. election

Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton have both advanced to the November 2026 general election in the race for California Governor.

This comes as the Associated Press projected Hilton to finish second and take the second and final spot in the Nov. 2026 ballot. Becerra was projected to advance on June 5.

Tom Steyer was eliminated in the Nov. ballot after finishing third in the race.

Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and former California Attorney General, emerged from a crowded Democratic field to secure a place in the general election.

Hilton, a political commentator and former FOX News host, became the lone Republican to advance through California's top-two primary system.

The matchup sets up a Democrat-versus-Republican contest in November as voters choose a successor to term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom.



