'We never leave anybody behind': Remains of WWII veteran lost in action return home to Ventura

A procession was held Tuesday following the recovery and return home of the remains of a World War II veteran once believed to be lost in action.

Navy Shipfitter 2nd Class Claude R. Garcia, 25, was killed in the Pearl Harbor attacks in 1941.

His body was recently found on May 12, 2022, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). Now his remains were brought home to his final resting place in Ventura.

"It does show you that we never leave anybody behind," explained FOX 11 aerial reporter Stu Mundel. "And as soon as we find them, we do bring them home."

A procession for a World War II veteran killed in Pearl Harbor was held Tuesday to his final resting place in Ventura. (FOX 11)

On Dec. 7, 1941, Garcia was assigned to the battleship USS West Virginia, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

Claude Garcia / The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

The USS West Virginia sustained multiple torpedo hits, but timely counter-flooding measures taken by the crew prevented it from capsizing, and it came to rest on the shallow harbor floor.

The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 106 crewmen, including Garcia, officials said.