The world's most on-time airlines and airports, including those in the US, report shows

Getting to your destination on time is important when flying, and some airlines and airports are more punctual than others, according to a recently-published ranking of the world’s best.

Cirium, an aviation analytics firm, shared its annual On-Time Performance Review for 2023 that highlights the world’s best carriers and airports when it comes to punctuality.

An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival, according to Cirium. For airports, it’s defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.

The world’s most on-time airline last year was found to be Colombia’s Avianca Airlines, which had an 85.73% on-time performance rate, Cirium said. This was followed by Brazil’s Azul Airlines (85.51%), and Qatar Airways (85.11%).

Delta Air Lines ranked fourth among global carriers, achieving an 84.72% on-time performance rate.

World’s most on-time airlines of 2023, according to Cirium:

Avianca Airlines (AV) – 85.73% on-time performance rate Azul Airlines (AD) – 85.51% on-time performance rate Qatar Airways (QR) – 85.11% on-time performance rate Delta Air Lines (DL) – 84.72% on-time performance rate Iberia (IB) – 84.38% on-time performance rate

World’s most on-time airports of 2023, according to Cirium:

Cirium also ranked the world’s most punctual international airports last year, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Minnesota topped the list with an on-time performance rating of 84.44%.

This was followed by Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, India, and Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), also in India.

Here’s the full ranking:

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, U.S. – 84.44% on-time performance rate Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, India – 84.42% on-time performance rate Kempegowda International Airport, India – 84.08% on-time performance rate El Dorado International Airport, Colombia – 84.01% on-time performance rate Salt Lake City International Airport, U.S. – 83.99% on-time performance rate

