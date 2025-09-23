'World's biggest bounce house' coming to Southern California: How to get tickets

The Brief The Big Bounce America is launching its 2025 North American tour with seven massive inflatable attractions, including the newly expanded "World's Largest Bounce House." The event features a variety of attractions for all ages, from obstacle courses and sports arenas to a space-themed wonderland and a new foam party inflatable. Tickets are available online starting at $22 and provide a three-hour pass to the event, with timed sessions for the main bounce house.



Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos?

The Big Bounce America Tour is bringing the world's biggest bouncy castle along with six other inflatable attractions to the Inland Empire in October.

What we know:

The Big Bounce America (BBA) has announced its 2025 North American tour, with a stop at Centennial Park in Jurupa Valley from Friday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 19.

All-access tickets for the event are available online and start at $22.

Each ticket includes a three-hour pass, which grants a timed session on the world's largest bounce house and unlimited access to the other inflatables.

It is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as events are expected to sell out.

Big picture view:

The main attraction is the newly expanded "world's largest bounce house," which is 24,000 square feet and 32 feet tall. Inside the bounce house, you'll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops. A DJ plays music at center stage and also hosts games and competitions.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the experience as sessions are organized by age, ranging from tiny tots to adults-only.

There are a total of seven inflatable attractions.

Other attractions include a 900-foot-long obstacle course called The Giant, which features 50 different obstacles to overcome from the starting line to the grand finale monster slide.

A sports arena called Sport Slam offers guests a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops, and balls of every size and type. Families and friends are encouraged to compete against each other in various challenges like the climbing tower or "battle zone."

At airSPACE, this themed land is filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters, and more spread across three inflatables. There is also a 5-lane slide, a 25-ft. tall inflatable alien at the center of three bottomless ball pits, and a giant spaceman jumping around the moonbase.

Lastly, guests don't want to miss out on the undersea adventure at OctoBlast, the newest addition to the BBA tour. Here you'll jump into a deep-sea world filled with colorful ocean creatures, special effects, and live DJs all while dancing through a giant octopus' tentacles.

What they're saying:

Noa Visnich, the tour manager for The Big Bounce America, shared that the event is fun for the entire family.

Visnich said, "We need more fun in the world, and what better way to bring that into 2025 than with a 24,000 sq. ft. bounce house! The Big Bounce America is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced."

What you can do:

For more information and to get tickets, visit thebigbounceamerica.com/riverside.