World War II survivor speaks out about war in Ukraine, fears for the children

World War II survivor Angela Thompson is heartbroken by the images of the youngest war victims in Ukraine. She knows firsthand that young children experiencing war, will forever be changed.

"You live with something like that for the rest of your life and this is something that upsets me about all the children in Ukraine, they will live with that for the rest of their lives," said Thompson.

When Thompson was 3-years-old, her hometown of Dresden, Germany was bombed in 1945. She remembers the sound of the sirens followed by the bombs being dropped in her neighborhood.

"I have never forgotten the bombing of Dresden, never."

Now the war in Ukraine is stirring up old painful memories for this former UCLA professor. Her biggest worry are the children.

"What happens to the children who can’t go to school, who don’t have anything to eat, who have been in basements for weeks and haven’t seen the sun? We need to remember this and understand that we cannot do this to children," Thompson said.

War atrocities are something Thompson says she never thought she’d see again in her lifetime.

She vividly remembers the anti-war banners all over Germany. "I think I must have passed at least 10 of these banners which said, Never Again War and the people believed that and we wanted to believe that."

