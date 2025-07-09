Workers trapped after Wilmington tunnel collapse

article

The Brief An industrial tunnel collapsed in Wilmington on Wednesday. Officials say as many as 15 workers have been trapped inside. According to the LAFD, the only access to the tunnel is six miles away from where the workers are trapped.



Rescue crews in are working to save several workers, after a tunnel collapse in Wilmington trapped them inside.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a collapsed tunnel at a work site in Wilmington around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The worksite is near the intersection of W. Lomita Boulevard and S. Figueroa Street.

According to officials, as many as 15 workers have been trapped inside the tunnel. According to the LAFD, the only access to the tunnel is as much as six miles away from the response area.

More than 100 LAFD rescuers were on the scene as of 8:45 p.m. LAFD Public Information Officer Erik Scott told FOX 11 that they had requested at least 10 ambulances.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how big the tunnel is, how it collapsed, or exactly how many people are trapped inside.