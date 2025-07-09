Tree falls into site of kids summer camp near Calabasas

The Brief Several people are hurt after a massive tree fell in their direction. The incident happened at the site of a children's summer camp near Calabasas. Two of the five people hurt in the incident were believed to be minors.



Several people, including two minors, were hurt after a large tree fell into their direction at a recreation center near Calabasas.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call of the downed tree in the 26800 block of Mulholland Highway a little before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9.

The incident left five people hurt – three of them needing to get taken to the hospital. Of the three people rushed to the hospital, one of their injuries is believed to be serious.

Two of the five people hurt were believed to be under 18, according to LA County Fire Department.

What we don't know:

The incident happened at the site of a kids summer camp called "Camp Wildcraft."

As of Wednesday, 4 p.m. officials have not made any announcements specifying if the campers or the camp staff were the ones hurt by the downed tree.