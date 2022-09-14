Worker dies during accident on construction site in South Gate

article

A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said.

Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

"A severed water line filled a ditch with a worker inside," the department said in a statement on Twitter. "This is a body recovery mission."

Information on the identity of the fatally injured worker was not immediately available. The circumstances of the death were under investigation.