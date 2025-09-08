Work begins to clear out dry brush from Sepulveda Basin

The Brief The City of Los Angeles is clearing brush from the Sepulveda Basin to reduce the risk of fires. Roy Nwaisser of the Encino Neighborhood Council stated there have been over 700 fires in a year-and-a-half period in the basin. The Bureau of Street Services said the brush clearance is vital for the safety of residents, but some are concerned the work won't be completed before another fire starts.



The City of Los Angeles has started clearing brush from the Sepulveda Basin in an effort to reduce fire risk.

Crews were seen Monday clearing brush from the median of Burbank Boulevard.

"The LA Fire Department has told us that there were over 700 fires in a year-and-a-half span dating from the beginning of 2024 to July 2025," said Roy Nwaisser, president of the Encino Neighborhood Council.

SkyFOX was overhead earlier this summer for a couple of brush fires and last summer when a firefighter was injured.

It's an issue that's been well-documented by FOX 11 and even prompted an emergency community safety meeting last month.

"We have a huge fire risk here in the Sepulveda Basin and we're trying to get the city to clear that up so we don't have another disaster, and part of that plan is brush clearance," Nwaisser said.

LA's Bureau of Street Services sent a statement that said in part, "As the region is experiencing the driest, hottest period of the year, this brush clearance is vital to ensuring the safety of residents in the nearby area."

People like Nwaisser are concerned the work to clear dangerous brush might not be done before another fire sparks.

The city also said if crews clearing brush encounter homeless encampments, they will alert the necessary departments so they can address the encampments.