Woodland Hills woman arrested at LAX for allegedly trafficking arms for Iran

The Brief Federal authorities arrested Shamim Mafi, an Iranian national and U.S. lawful permanent resident, at LAX on Saturday night on suspicion of trafficking arms for Iran. Prosecutors say she brokered the sale of Iranian-made drones, bombs, bomb fuses and ammunition to Sudan and frequently traveled between multiple countries. If convicted, Mafi faces up to 20 years in federal prison and is expected to make her initial court appearance Monday afternoon.



Federal authorities carried out a major arrest at LAX Saturday night.

Officials say Shamim Mafi is an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, posted on X, saying Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport "for trafficking arms on behalf of the government of Iran."

According to U.S. officials, she is charged with brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses and millions of rounds of ammunition manufactured by Iran and sold to Sudan.

According to the criminal complaint, she maintains a residence in Woodland Hills and travels frequently to Iran, Turkey and other countries.

As the war in Iran continues, some in the Valley are applauding federal agents' actions Saturday night.

"It’s magnificent that they’re cracking down, and they have to stick to it. You know, you start a game, you finish it," one San Fernando Valley resident told FOX 11.

According to the complaint, law enforcement had learned Mafi was scheduled to travel from LAX to Turkey Saturday.

If convicted, she faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

She is expected to make her initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court.