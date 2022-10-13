Woodland Hills Parents: Teen son's fentanyl poisoning death was 'tragic end,' not because he's 'a bad kid'

"Every kid needs to know that these pills kill," says John Kitchen, a grieving father who just lost his 17-year-old son Cade Kitchen to fentanyl poisoning.

The senior at El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills purchased a pill online, never thinking it would kill him.

"None of these kids do, they’re not buying fentanyl pills, they’re buying a pill that they think they’re gonna get high on," said John.

Fentanyl poisoning is affecting the entire nation. In the last 12 months, the CDC reports over 100,000 people have died from an overdose. 65% of those deaths involved fentanyl.

"These kids just sometimes make really bad decisions, and it doesn’t make them a bad kid, just a really tragic end," said Risa, Cade’s mother.

The Kitchens want to raise awareness. They believe the isolation during the pandemic has had a long-lasting negative impact on teens; Kids who are now looking for quick fixes, never realizing how deadly street drugs can be.

"I’m sure if Cade is watching, he knows, ‘I messed up and I’m so sorry,’" Risa said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for the Kitchens family. If you would like to donate, click here for more information.