Woodland Hills jewelry store robbed

Three suspects broke into a jewelry store in the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department received a burglary call from the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Canoga Avenue in Woodland Hills just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 17.

A witness said the suspects broke into the business next door through the roof and climbed down using a ladder, before they proceeded to cut a hole into the wall of Jean Pierre Jewelers.

No suspects have been taken into custody. However, investigators believe they are the same suspects behind another jewelry store burglary in the Topanga area the day prior.

At this stage of the investigation, it’s unclear how much merchandise was taken.