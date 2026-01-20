Passenger killed after alleged drunk driver slams into tree in Woodland Hills

The Brief A suspected drunk driver crashed into a tree in Woodland Hills overnight, officials said. Two other people were inside the car. One was able to get out unhurt, while the passenger in the front seat was declared dead at the scene. The driver, said to be in his 20s, possibly faces charges of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.



A man was killed, and a driver suffered minor injuries following a solo-vehicle crash in the San Fernando Valley overnight, officials said.

The investigation reveals the driver may have been under the influence.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to an area on Valley Circle, between Caris Street and Valerie Avenue, in the Woodland Hills area just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Three men in their 20s were in a blue Ford Mustang when investigators believe the driver lost control, slammed into a tree and caught on fire.

The driver was able to get out with minor injuries and the passenger in the backseat managed to get out unhurt. However, the passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness said he heard the crash, grabbed a fire extinguisher and ran out to help before first responders arrived.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested and booked for driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.

What we don't know:

The names of the crash victim and the suspect have not been released.