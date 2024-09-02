Woodland Hills homeowner catches burglars on baby monitor

A pair of burglars were caught in the act on a baby monitor.

The burglary happened Sunday night at a home near Winnetka and the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills.

The family was out of the house when around 9 p.m. they got a notification on their phones that the baby monitor had detected movement.

They were shocked to see two masked men in the baby's room and immediately called the police.

Luckily, no one was home at the time of the burglary.

Police say they found shattered glass near the back sliding door, which the burglars likely used to enter the house. They also found a chair up against the neighbor's wall, which police believe they may have jumped into the neighbor's yard.

Police also said the burglars locked the family dog in the bathroom.

It's unclear if any items were stolen. The family told police they heard the burglars speaking Spanish. Detectives are looking to see if this burglary crew is connected to any South American crime tourism rings.