Woman's remains found in Hollywood Hills sewer drain; $50K reward offered for info

article

A $50,000 reward is being offered by the City of Los Angeles for information regarding the death of a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in a Hollywood Hills sewer drain last year.

According to police, the skeletal remains of Mercy Martinez were discovered by LADWP maintenance workers on June 13, 2022. Evidence was recovered during that time leading investigators to believe her body was put there by someone else, officials said.

Martinez was homeless and struggled with substance abuse, police said. She was last seen by her family in April 2021 and was last known to be alive when she was contacted by police on June 15, 2021.

Anyone who was information on Martinez's whereabouts between June 2021 and June 2022 are asked to call (213) 382-9470.