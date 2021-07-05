Woman’s death prompts homicide investigation in La Habra Heights

article

A homicide investigation was underway after a woman was found dead in a La Habra Heights neighborhood Monday morning.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the area of North Cypress Street and Nabal Road around 10:10 a.m. and found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials said.

Homicide investigators were in the early stages of the investigation and no further details were immediately available.

