Woman walking dog hit and killed by car in Panorama City

Investigators in Panorama City are searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman with their car early Monday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. Monday, at the intersection of Burnett Avenue and Rayen Street in Panorama City. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a woman in her early 50s was walking her dog in the crosswalk when a driver hit her with their car and drove off.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the woman to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police did not provide any information about the suspect's vehicle. The woman's identity was being withheld while officials notify her family.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal collision was urged to contact LAPD Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114 or Detective Martinez at 818-644-8033. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.