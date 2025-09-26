Woman claims Riverside County deputy used law enforcement databases to stalk her

The Brief A woman is suing the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, saying a deputy was stalking her. Briana Ortega said she briefly spoke to the deputy during a family event in 2023. Her attorney said the deputy then used law enforcement databases to access her personal info.



A brief interaction with a Riverside County Deputy turned into a nightmare, according to a woman who is suing the Sheriff's Department.

What they're saying:

Briana Ortega claims a former Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy used law enforcement databases to stalk and harass her.

She says it was September 2023 when she and her sons had a brief interaction with law enforcement at a family festival in Coachella.

She says Deputy Eric Piscatella was among the law enforcement personnel that was present.

"I had a conversation with the sheriff and that was that you know, I didn’t think anything of it," she told FOX 11.

Briana says no contact information was exchanged, but months later she says she started receiving unsolicited texts from Piscatella.

She says she reached out to him at one point because she needed police assistance for an issue her sister had. She says his texts became more persistent and romantic. Ortega said it escalated when he showed up to her house twice unannounced while in uniform.

"As soon as I got there, I put my stuff down and I went walking to the bathroom and I heard banging on my door," said Ortega.

Ortega said she reported him to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Her attorney said some time after that the department started an investigation.

"It turns out he was using law enforcement databases to access her personal information including her phone number and address, and he was charged criminally but ultimately pled to several misdemeanor counts as a result of this," said attorney Jamal Tooson.

The federal civil rights lawsuit also names Eric Piscatella and Sheriff Chad Bianco, who is running for governor in 2026, as defendants.

Briana said nearly two years later, the fear of being harassed or stalked still lingers.

"I’m just in a bubble, I got to work, come back. I had to put up cameras and you know just try to protect myself the best way I can."

What's next:

She said she's speaking out because she wants to see accountability and ensure other victims are not exposed.

"Why did you search up that person, why are you going to their home, why is your vehicle in this area when you’re not supposed to be there, that’s what needs to change, it has to change," said Ortega.

FOX 11 reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for a response. We are waiting to hear back.