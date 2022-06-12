Woman steals ambulance in San Fernando Valley, crashes into vehicles

A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing it into a pickup truck and an SUV following a pursuit with law enforcement Sunday in Panorama City, authorities said.

The suspect and three other women suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The ambulance had been reported stolen from Sherman Oaks Hospital at 14500 W. Chase St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash scene at 2:07 a.m. The ambulance crashed into the two vehicles in the area of Chase Street and Van Nuys Boulevard, the LAPD's Media Relations Division reported.