Woman stabbed to death on San Carlos street, suspect arrested

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in San Carlos after he allegedly returned to the scene of the crime Thursday.

Authorities said the unnamed suspect stabbed a woman to death with some type of "instrument", possibly a knife, in the middle of the street. Investigators have yet to find the weapon used in the attack.

The victim and the suspect had an ongoing relationship, according to San Mateo County Sheriff's Lt. Eamonn Allen.

The woman was reportedly beheaded with a sword, but law enforcement has declined to confirm that with KTVU.

The incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue.

Allen said the crime happened outside the victim's home that she shared with her two children. The children did not witness the crime.

Investigators said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public.

"Anytime someone loses their life, it's certainly a tragedy," said Lt. Eamonn Allen with San Mateo County Sheriff's Department. "As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on the scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing them peer support. We're also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well, because there were several civilian witnesses." That support was offered due to the nature of the crime, Allen said.

Both the victim and the suspect have not yet been identified. Since being taken into custody, the suspect has suffered some sort of medical emergency. He is being treated at a local hospital.