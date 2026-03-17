'Grief' author Kouri Richins convicted of murdering husband with fentanyl

The Brief Utah mother Kouri Richins was convicted of aggravated murder for poisoning her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl. Prosecutors proved Richins, who later wrote a children's book on grief, killed her husband to inherit his $4 million estate and escape $4.5 million in debt. The outcome of 26 additional money-related criminal charges against Richins remains pending as they are set for a separate future trial.



A Utah mother was found guilty Monday of murdering her husband by slipping five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into his cocktail.

The high-profile trial concluded after the defense abruptly rested without calling witnesses, following evidence of financial desperation and a secret affair.

What we know:

The jury found that Kouri Richins, 35, killed her husband, Eric Richins, in March 2022 at their home near Park City, Utah.

This followed a failed attempt to kill him with a fentanyl-laced sandwich on Valentine’s Day.

Prosecutors demonstrated that Richins was $4.5 million in debt and had taken out $2 million in life insurance policies on Eric without his knowledge.

Digital evidence played a heavy role, including search history for "luxury prisons" and "lethal dose of fentanyl."

Additionally, a housekeeper testified to selling Richins the drugs, and a "ghostwritten" children's book Richins published after the death was presented as part of an elaborate cover-up.

Dig deeper:

Children’s book becomes a tool for prosecutors

Shortly before her arrest in May 2023, Richins self-published the children’s book "Are You with Me?" about coping with the loss of a parent. She promoted it on local TV and radio stations, which prosecutors pointed to in arguing that Richins planned the killing and tried to cover it up.

Summit County Sheriff’s detective Jeff O’Driscoll, the lead investigator on the case, testified that Richins paid a ghostwriting company to write the book for her.

O’Driscoll said shortly after Richins’ arrest, her mother sent the book to the sheriff’s office in an anonymous package with a note saying it exemplified the "true Kouri, a devoted wife and adoring mother."

Prosecutors also showed the jury excerpts of a letter found in Richins’ jail cell that they said appeared to outline testimony for her mother and brother. In the six-page letter, Richins instructed her brother to tell her former attorney that Eric Richins confided in him about getting fentanyl from Mexico and "gets high every night."

Defense attorneys said the letter contained a fictional story their client was working on. They argued that Eric Richins was addicted to painkillers and asked his wife to procure opioids for him.

However, Richins told police on the night of her husband’s death that he had no history of illicit drug use, according to body camera footage shown in court.

What they're saying:

"She wanted to leave Eric Richins but did not want to leave his money," said Summit County prosecutor Brad Bloodworth.

During closing arguments, he referred to the 911 tapes as the sound of "a wife becoming a black widow."

Amy Richins, the victim’s sister, expressed relief following the verdict.

"Honestly I feel like we’re all in shock. It’s been a long time coming. Just very happy that we got justice for my brother."

Defense attorney Wendy Lewis argued the prosecution’s narrative was biased, stating the state "looks at facts one way and sees a witch, but if you look at those facts another way, you see a widow."

Timeline:

February 14, 2022: Richins attempts to poison Eric with a fentanyl-laced sandwich.

March 2022: Eric Richins dies after consuming a fentanyl-laced cocktail.

Early 2023: Kouri Richins self-publishes "Are You with Me?", a book about childhood grief.

May 2023: Kouri Richins is arrested and charged with murder.

March 2026: A jury convicts Richins of aggravated murder, attempted murder, forgery, and insurance fraud.

May 13, 2026: Scheduled sentencing date.

What's next:

Richins is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13, which would have been Eric Richins' 44th birthday.

The aggravated murder conviction carries a mandatory minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.

She still faces a separate trial for 26 additional financial crimes.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.