Woman stabbed to death in San Dimas, suspect in custody

Deputies are investigating a deadly stabbing near a San Dimas park Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 1400 block of West Renwick Road, which is close to Lone Hill Park, a little after 1:30 p.m.

SkyFOX was over the gory scene where a dog was lying near the woman who was stabbed to death. LASD did not confirm if the dog is still alive or was also killed in the attack.

LASD says the suspect was taken into custody.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman. It is unknown as of Thursday afternoon if the deceased dog belonged to the woman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

