Woman stabbed in Venice; Suspect on the run

The search is on for a man accused of stabbing his wife near a popular Venice intersection.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard on Monday around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was stabbed multiple times, LAPD said in a press release.

The woman told police it was her husband who stabbed her after she parked her car near Washington Boulevard and Yale Avenue. LAPD said a good Samaritan found the woman and drove her to a safer location.

Officials did not give the woman's conditions but LAPD said she was alert enough to speak with officers on her way to the hospital.

She identified the suspect as 37-year-old Gerardo Doroteo. He ran off from the scene on foot, the woman told LAPD.

Anyone with information on Doroteo or the incident is asked to call 310-482-6383.