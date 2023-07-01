Woman shot to death in Valinda

A woman was shot to death Saturday in Valinda, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:10 a.m. in the 15500 block of Fellowship Street, several blocks south of Interstate 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.