Woman shot to death in Valinda
A woman was shot to death Saturday in Valinda, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at about 6:10 a.m. in the 15500 block of Fellowship Street, several blocks south of Interstate 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.
Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
No further information was immediately available.
The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500.
Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.