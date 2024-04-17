Woman shot in 'random' attack at Apple Valley gas station

A man has been arrested in connection with the random shooting of a woman at an Apple Valley gas station.

It happened Tuesday just after 7 p.m. at the Shell gas station located on the corner of Apple Valley and Yucca Loma roads.

The 21-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her face and stomach, officials said. Witnesses told authorities the suspect, later identified as Michael Bullock, drove away from the scene and a search began shortly afterward.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Bullock was arrested not too long after the shooting and is being held on a charge of attempted homicide. His bail is set at $2 million.

Officials said the woman and Bullock did not know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Fratt with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463).





