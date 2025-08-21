Woman shot outside Cheesecake Factory in Canoga Park
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot outside the Cheesecake Factory in Los Angeles Thursday.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. outside the restaurant located in the Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.
Police said the woman ran into the mall for help after she was shot.
At last check, she was conscious and breathing.
SkyFOX was on the scene when the suspected shooter was handcuffed and taken into custody.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what led to the shooting.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.