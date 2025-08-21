Woman shot outside Cheesecake Factory in Canoga Park

The Brief A woman was shot outside the Cheesecake Factory at the Topanga Mall in Los Angeles. A suspect has been taken into custody following the incident. The victim was conscious and breathing, but the motive for the shooting is currently unknown.



An investigation is underway after a woman was shot outside the Cheesecake Factory in Los Angeles Thursday.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. outside the restaurant located in the Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.

Police said the woman ran into the mall for help after she was shot.

At last check, she was conscious and breathing.

SkyFOX was on the scene when the suspected shooter was handcuffed and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led to the shooting.