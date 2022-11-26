Woman shot by deputies in Covina after allegedly swinging crowbar at passing cars

A woman was wounded during a shooting Saturday involving deputies in Covina, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue. Paramedics rushed the suspect to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Her condition was not immediately known.

According to photographers at the scene, a deputy fired three times at a woman who was allegedly vandalizing a patrol car, before running toward a deputy with the crowbar she had used to shattered the patrol car's driver's side and back window.

Witnesses said that the woman had struck multiple vehicles in the area.

The sheriff's department urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.