Woman shot and killed inside Kohl's in Whittier, suspect on the run

By Shelly Insheiwat
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
Woman killed in shooting at Kohl’s in Whittier

A woman died on Tuesday night when a shooting broke out at a Kohl''s department store in a Whittier shopping mall. The suspect fled on foot and is at large.

WHITTIER, Calif. - Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside the Kohl's on Whittwood Lane in Whittier on Tuesday evening.

Police were called at about 5:30 p.m. to the Whittwood Town Center on Whittier Boulevard near La Habra after reports that shots were fired.

One woman was shot and killed, authorities said.

The victim was found on the ground inside the store and died at the scene, the watch commander said.

Whittier police have closed off the area near the Kohl's department store on Whittwood Lane near Colima Road.

Authorities believe the shooter has fled on foot and remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

CNS contributed

