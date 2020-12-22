Woman shot and killed inside Kohl's in Whittier, suspect on the run

Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside the Kohl's on Whittwood Lane in Whittier on Tuesday evening.

Police were called at about 5:30 p.m. to the Whittwood Town Center on Whittier Boulevard near La Habra after reports that shots were fired.

One woman was shot and killed, authorities said.

The victim was found on the ground inside the store and died at the scene, the watch commander said.

Whittier police have closed off the area near the Kohl's department store on Whittwood Lane near Colima Road.

Authorities believe the shooter has fled on foot and remains at large.

The investigation is ongoing.

CNS contributed

