Woman rescued after car goes off cliff in Griffith Park

An elderly woman was rescued Wednesday after her car went over the side of a hill in Griffith Park.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the 68-year-old woman was alert and speaking with firefighters when they first made contact with her. She has since been lifted to the helicopter and transported to a local hospital.

Details on how the woman's car ended up at the bottom of the hill are not known at this time.

