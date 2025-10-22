Woman rescued after falling into manhole in Harbor Gateway area

The Brief A woman in her 40s was rescued from a manhole in Harbor Gateway early Wednesday morning. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being trapped 20 feet underground. The cause of her fall into the manhole is currently under investigation.



A woman in her 40s was rescued early Wednesday morning after falling through a manhole into an underground drainage system in the Harbor Gateway area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

What we know:

LAFD firefighters responded to the scene around 2:54 a.m. near 1300 West 190th Street, where they found the woman trapped about 20 feet down in a confined drainage space.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident prompted a technical rescue operation led by the Harbor Gateway Urban Search and Rescue team. Crews worked carefully to reach the woman, setting up a rope and ladder system to safely lift her to the surface.

The woman was conscious and in visible pain when she was pulled out. Paramedics treated her at the scene before transporting her to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said someone nearby heard the woman calling for help, prompting the emergency response.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how the woman fell into the manhole or how long she may have been trapped before help arrived.

What's next:

Fire department investigators are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the fall to determine whether the manhole was left unsecured or if any other hazards were involved.

The woman is recovering after what firefighters described as a "confined space technical rescue" that could have ended much worse.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.



