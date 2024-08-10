Woman repeatedly slams vehicle into Canoga Park taco shop

Video captured a woman repeatedly slamming her vehicle into a Mexican restaurant in Canoga Park.

It happened Friday night at Tacos Reyes near Topanga Canyon Blvd. and Saticoy St.

The impact was so hard it could be heard and felt in the bar next door.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident might have stemmed from a road rage dispute.

Luckily, no one inside the restaurant was injured. The suspect was taken into custody without injuries on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Tacos Reyes said the restaurant will be closed while they fix the damage.