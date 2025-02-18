Woman pulled out of drainage tunnel in San Bernardino

article

The Brief A woman had to be rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain in San Bernardino on Tuesday. The woman was stuck 15 feet inside a drainage tunnel, with no room to turn around. Paramedics took the woman to the hospital.



What we know:

Rescue crews were called out to downtown San Bernardino around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, after witnesses heard a woman calling for help.

When they got to the drain, near the county courthouse on Arrowhead Avenue, firefighters were able to locate the woman. She had gotten stuck about 15 feet down a narrow drainage tunnel. It was so narrow that she couldn't physically turn around.

First responders helped her inch her way backward, then opened an access point in the tunnel and were able to pull the woman out from there.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital. Officials said she didn't appear injured.

What we don't know:

Officials said they weren't sure how she got into the tunnel, or how long she had been stuck in there.