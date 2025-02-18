VIDEO: Crews rescue teen from California mineshaft

The Brief Fire crews in Placer County, California, rescued a teenage boy from a mineshaft last week. The boy fell about 30 feet after the rope he was using to climb out broke. The boy tried to climb up the mineshaft, but got stuck.



Crews in Placer County near Lake Tahoe pulled a teenage boy out of a mineshaft last week, after officials said he went out exploring with his friends.

Cal Fire shared video of the dramatic rescue.

What we know:

The rescue happened on Feb. 10. The Placer County Fire Department and the Auburn City Fire Department were called out to a mineshaft after reports that a teenage boy had gotten stuck in a vertical mineshaft, according to Cal Fire.

When they got there, the boy's friends guided rescue crews to where the boy was stuck.

According to officials, the group decided to go exploring that day. They got into the mine through a horizontal mineshaft in the side of a mountain. Then, they found a vertical shaft and used household ropes to rappel down about 40–50 feet.

Photo courtesy of Cal Fire NEU on Facebook.

After they explored, the group tried to get out, climbing up the same rope. That's when the rope broke, and the last boy at the bottom of the rope dropped about 30 feet, Cal Fire said.

He tried to free climb up the shaft after that, but ran out of strength and was stuck on a ledge.

The Placer County Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team went into the mineshaft, rappelled down to the boy, got him in a harness and lifted him out. Paramedics took the boy to a local trauma center.

What we don't know:

The teen's condition after the rescue was not immediately clear.

What they're saying:

Officials used the incident to stress the dangers of exploring the "unique natural hazards ever present within our beautiful and rugged landscape in Placer County. Our commitment to public safety in these diverse scenarios using highly trained special operations teams is paramount in our service to the public."