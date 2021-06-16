Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Ventura County Mountains
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM PDT, Coachella Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM PDT, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County coastal valleys

Woman of Asian descent punched, called racial slur in Culver City

By CNS Author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
City News Service

Police investigate possible hate crime in Culver City

CULVER CITY, Calif. - The Culver City Police Department Wednesday released security video of a possible hate crime on an Asian American woman and sought public help to find the suspect who punched her in the head.

The attack happened about 1 a.m. Monday in the 13300 block of Washington Boulevard.

RELATED:

LA officials, activists urge AAPI community to report hate incidents

Hate crimes against AAPI community more than doubled since previous year, LAPD report shows

Anti-Asian hate crimes skyrocket 149% in 16 major US cities between 2019-2020, study says

"The victim, who is of Asian American descent, was walking westbound on Washington Boulevard, on her way to work, when she was approached by the suspect who asked her for a cigarette," according to a CCPD statement.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"Fearful of the male suspect, the victim told him that she did not have a cigarette and began to walk away. As she kept walking, the man walked alongside her and yelled a racial slur," police said.

"Without provocation, the suspect punched the victim on the right side of her head, causing her to fall to the street," police said.

The woman suffered a "severe" laceration to her right ear and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police, who said she is expected to recover fully.

The suspect was described as white, about 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and heavyset, with light colored hair, possibly balding.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 310-253-6300.