Woman of Asian descent punched, called racial slur in Culver City

The Culver City Police Department Wednesday released security video of a possible hate crime on an Asian American woman and sought public help to find the suspect who punched her in the head.

The attack happened about 1 a.m. Monday in the 13300 block of Washington Boulevard.

"The victim, who is of Asian American descent, was walking westbound on Washington Boulevard, on her way to work, when she was approached by the suspect who asked her for a cigarette," according to a CCPD statement.

"Fearful of the male suspect, the victim told him that she did not have a cigarette and began to walk away. As she kept walking, the man walked alongside her and yelled a racial slur," police said.

"Without provocation, the suspect punched the victim on the right side of her head, causing her to fall to the street," police said.

The woman suffered a "severe" laceration to her right ear and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police, who said she is expected to recover fully.

The suspect was described as white, about 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and heavyset, with light colored hair, possibly balding.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 310-253-6300.