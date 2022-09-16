Woman missing in Forest Falls mudslides found dead, buried under mud and debris

A woman who was reported missing following heavy mudslides in San Bernardino County was found dead Thursday.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team located the woman buried under several feet of mud, rocks and debris in the Forest Falls community.

The woman was identified as Doris Jagiello, who was reported missing following a heavy rainstorm that hit the area Monday.

The storm caused debris to flow down natural drainages and creek beds in Forest Falls, officials said. Video shows roads washed out and several cars and homes damaged by mud.

"As a large debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill, it overran Jagiello’s property and impacted her home causing significant structural damage and carrying away everything in its path," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The mudslides forced evacuations for some communities.

In Yucaipa, the Glen Oak community has burn scars from the El Dorado and Apple fires from early two years ago, making it susceptible to mud and debris flow.

Crews continue to move large boulders and debris in order to clear the roads. On September 21, the county will host a Local Assistance Center at the Yucaipa Community Center to provide resources for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest Falls impacted by the severe flooding.