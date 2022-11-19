Woman killed in crash in Hacienda Heights

A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 1:10 a.m. to the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway and Hacienda Boulevard where they learned a semi-truck and a vehicle collided, causing serious damage to the vehicle, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP Officer Stephen Brandt. Her name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The collision closed multiple lanes of the freeway for several hours while the CHP conducted its investigation.