Woman killed, 5 others hurt after Tesla slams into cafe patio in Simi Valley

The Brief A woman was killed after a Tesla slammed into a cafe patio in Simi Valley. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29. Five others were hurt in the crash.



At least one person is dead, and five others were hurt after a Tesla crashed into a business in Simi Valley.

What we know:

The Simi Valley Police Department responded to a call from Urbane Cafe on Madera Road, as a car slammed into the patio area of the business around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Simi Valley PD said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is unknown if the driver of the Tesla was impaired, FOX 11's crew at the scene reported on Monday.

Officials have not released the health conditions of the five people hurt in the crash.

The name of the woman who was killed in the crash has not been released to the public as of Monday evening.