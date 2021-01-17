Woman glitter-bombs cheating boyfriend's entire apartment in viral video

That’s one way to handle a cheater.

There’s an old saying that goes "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," and as one cheating boyfriend recently discovered, that can be true in a wide variety of ways. People also say "revenge is a dish best served cold," but this angry ex-girlfriend decided to serve it with a healthy serving of glitter instead.

A Tiktok user named Hollynicoleeee_ posted a video to the social media network of what happened when she found out her boyfriend was cheating on her. In the footage, Holly shows that she covered the man’s apartment with glitter, including his bed, everything in the bathroom, the living room and even his shoes.

The video is captioned, "It’s not key his car in 2021. No, it’s glitter his everything 2021."

Holly posted several follow-up videos. In one video, she said that she had recently found out that her boyfriend had been sleeping with his ex, prompting the glitter bombing. In another video, she clarified that he had lived alone and that there were no animals living there that could be harmed by eating the glitter.

One video showed a text conversation between the two after the glitter bombing had occurred. In it, Holly confirms that she’s gotten all of her stuff out of the apartment. Her unnamed ex then messages her, "I should’ve told you a while ago and I’m sorry that I didn’t… but glitter?"

The video of the original glitter bombing has been viewed over 26.7 million times since it was originally posted.

Many TikTok users supported Holly’s actions, with several suggesting that she should’ve put a bunch of glitter on his ceiling fan so that "he’ll turn the fan on and have to (clean) all over again." Others suggested putting glitter in his car’s air vents.

Some people, however, didn’t think Holly’s actions were appropriate. As one user wrote, "Why does everyone preach about toxicity and then worship when people do stuff like this?"

