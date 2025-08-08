Woman gets stuck inside Burbank Chuck E. Cheese game

The Brief A woman had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck inside a game at a Chuck E. Cheese in Burbank. The woman was playing a game intended for children and was not injured during the incident. The company stated that the game poses no risk to children.



A day of fun turned into quite the opposite for one woman at a Burbank Chuck E. Cheese.

What we know:

Video shared to the Citizen app on Thursday, Aug. 7, showed a woman trapped inside a "Snow Day!" machine at the Chuck E. Cheese entertainment center located at 928 N San Fernando Blvd.

In the video, Burbank Fire Department personnel are seen safely freeing the woman from the clear tubular booth as bystanders watched it all unfold.

What they're saying:

A Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson told People that the woman was playing one of the games intended for children and stuck her arm "in a hole not intended for hands or arms."

"We prioritize children's safety above all and have verified that the game poses no risk to our young guests," the spokesperson said, adding that the woman was not injured.

The backstory:

Chuck E. Cheese, a long-running chain that features food, arcade games, and live entertainment, made headlines recently when an employee was arrested by police in Florida during his work hours as children watched.

Jermell Jones, 41, was arrested by Tallahassee police officers on July 23 while he was dressed in his full Chuck E. Cheese mascot uniform during a kid's birthday party.

He was charged with three felonies, including theft of a credit card.