Employee stabbed to death inside Hancock Park store, suspect on the run

A woman was stabbed to death inside the furniture store where she works at in Hancock Park, police say.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue around 2 p.m. According to LAPD, the woman was alone inside the store when a man entered the business and attacked her.

The 24-year-old woman was the sole employee inside the store, LAPD believes. Police are unsure if the store employee and the suspect knew each other.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, skinny jeans, a N95 mask and a backpack. The suspect was seen on security video causally walking down the back alley of the businesses.

Officials have not released the deceased woman's identity as of Thursday afternoon.

The suspect remains on the run, LAPD says.

