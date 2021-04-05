Woman found dead inside trash receptacle in Huntington Park, deputies say

article

A death investigation is underway involving a woman who was found dead inside a trash receptacle in Huntington Park.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a stolen car. According to LASD, the actual owner of the stolen car told deputies they were also missing a 75-year-old female family member.

On Monday morning, deputies found the stolen car in the city of Rosemead, along with the missing woman's son. At about 6:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Santa Ana Street in Huntington Park, deputies found the woman found dead inside a "trash receptacle." LASD believes the body is of the missing 75-year-old woman.

LASD says a person of interest is in custody but did not specify if that person is the suspect. Deputies believe foul play was involved in the woman's disappearance.

Officials have not released the deceased woman's identity as of Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

