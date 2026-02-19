Iraq war veteran sues federal government over detention during Ventura County ICE raid

The Brief Ventura native George Retes says he was pulled from his car and detained for 72 hours during a July 10, 2025 ICE raid, despite telling agents he is a U.S. citizen and military veteran. Federal officials previously alleged Retes became violent and was arrested for assault. Retes’ lawsuit claims he was denied due process, held without charges or access to family or an attorney.



An Iraq war veteran from Ventura is suing the federal government for being unlawfully detained during an ICE raid last summer at a Camarillo cannabis farm.

The backstory:

On July 10th, 2025, chaos erupted at a cannabis farm near Camarillo when ICE agents and protesters clashed during a raid.

Ventura native George Retes was in his Hyundai, driving to work, when he encountered federal agents on a skirmish line.

Images from SkyFOX show him exiting his vehicle then getting back in to follow agents' instructions.

He said tear gas made it difficult to see anything. Retes recorded video on his cellphone of the encounter and can be heard gagging and coughing from the tear gas as he told agents, "I'm trying to leave."

Next thing he knew his window was broken and he was pulled from his car and detained. Retes told agents he's a citizen and Iraq war vet.

In October, DHS claimed Retes became violent and refused to comply with law enforcement and was arrested for assault.

Lawsuit filed against federal agents

But, attorneys for the Institute for Justice are using the SkyFox video to prove that it isn't true. On Thursday, Retes' attorneys filed a lawsuit, claiming he was deprived of due process.

"The Fifth Amendment demands due process. Federal officers are not above the Constitution. It is the highest law of the land. US citizens must be able to hold the government accountable when the government deprives them of these basic civil liberties," said attorney Marie Miller.

Retes was detained for 72 hours and never charged. He couldn't call his family or an attorney.

"I served this country and swore an oath to defend the Constitution. I still believe in that oath," Retes said during a press conference Thursday. "I just don't understand how I would be able to sit here and just continue to let these things happen to not only myself, but other people."

While detained, Retes asked why he was being held and was never given an answer, he said. He also claims he was never given an opportunity to shower after being exposed to tear gas and pepper spray.

The other side:

DHS has yet to comment on the lawsuit.